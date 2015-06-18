Jackie Fanara named new publisher of Winter Park/Maitland Observer
and seven websites in Florida — in Sarasota, Plant City, Winter Garden … for the Winter Park/Maitland Observer. Fanara, a Winter Park resident … Jackie join us as publisher of the Winter Park/Maitland Observer ,” said …
News
1 month ago
PHOTOS: Neighborhood rivals West Orange, Windermere clash in Kickoff Classic -- Observer Preps
The Warriors had little trouble dispatching the Wolverines 70-0. As a first-year program, Windermere has no seniors.
WINTER GARDEN … Cypress Creek. Michael Eng and Danielle Hendrix took the photos for this …
Sports
4 months ago
Winter Park/Maitland Observer increases circulation, is now free
Orange Times & Observer, Windermere Observer , based in Winter Garden … The Winter Park/
Maitland Observer is free
and available in select … with the June 2 edition, that’s exactly what the Winter Park/Maitland …
News
7 months ago
Observer Media Group acquires Winter Park/Maitland Observer
City, Winter Garden, Windermere, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast and … Times & Observer serving the Winter Garden-Ocoee area and the Windermere … based in Winter Garden; Ormond Beach Observer ; P alm Coast Observer ; and …
News
10 months ago
Observer Media Group acquires Winter Park/Maitland Observer
City, Winter Garden, Windermere, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast and … Times & Observer serving the Winter Garden-Ocoee area and the Windermere … Times & Observer , Windermere Observer , based in Winter Garden; Ormond …
News
10 months ago
GALLERY: Winter Garden Pulse Shooting Candlelight Vigil
Winter Garden.
By Michael Eng and Jennifer Nesslar WINTER GARDEN Hundreds … Garden. The vigil, organized by the Winter Garden Rants, Raves and Reviews; Winter Garden Community; and Windermere Rants, Raves and Reviews Facebook …
Neighborhood
1 year ago
On eve of election, tensions rise between Olszewski, VanderLey
he left Winter Garden without a voice on transportation,” the ad reads … Winter Garden Mayor John Rees and City Manager Mike Bollhoefer and informed … • Commissioner Olszewski was appointed to represent the City of Winter Garden on …
News
1 year ago
Residents respond to Orlando mass shooting by donating blood in droves
Steven Ryzewski and Michael Eng WINTER GARDEN John Busi, of Windermere … Impromptu blood drives in Winter Garden, Ocoee and near Dr. Phillips … paper towels to residents waiting to donate blood at Winter Garden Village …
News
1 year ago
Runaway Winter Garden teen found safe
WINTER GARDEN — A 16-year-old girl whose disappearance last week sparked a six-plus-hour overnight standoff between a Winter Garden man and the Winter Garden Police Department has been found safe. According to …
News
3 years ago
West Oaks Mall owner threatens lawsuit after spoof story
location at the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee to Winter Garden Village. The story … during the Great Recession. Winter Garden Village at Fowler Groves, the … Executive Editor Michael Eng that revealed all content on pages 1 to 3 was not …
News
1 year ago
Winter Garden, Ocoee enter 911-call partnership
WINTER GARDEN — City commissioners approved the authorization of an … Winter Garden’s dispatching facilities. Currently, Ocoee calls are managed by Apopka. Winter Garden Police Chief George Brennan said the change …
News
3 years ago
Orlando Health, Healthcare District unveil $100M expansion plan
and front Old Winter Garden Road. “One in three people over the age of … Contact Michael Eng at [email protected] .
Orlando Health and …
News
1 year ago
Twenty-eight years later, Winter Garden man sees his daughterâs killer
RUGGLES-BOWMAN RUGGLES-BOWMAN WINTER GARDEN — Winter Garden resident … run for Winter Garden mayor and has staged so many protests that he has … News
Twenty-eight years later, Winter Garden man sees his daughterâs …
News
2 years ago
Meet the candidates for Ocoee mayor, District 3 commissioner
Eng, [email protected] . Please include your name and address as … president and current board member for the Ocoee Lions Club; member of Winter Garden Elks Lodge; honorary member of GFWC Woman’s Club of Ocoee CANDIDATES …
News
1 year ago
Orange County students engage in brain battle
Elementary WINTER GARDEN In your hands, you hold a roll of duct tape … Michael Eng at [email protected] . WHO WAS RUBE GOLDBERG? Rube …
News
1 year ago
Ocoee High winter drumline to perform at 'Evening at the Pops' concert
IMG_7407 IMG_7407 IF YOU GO Rotary Club of Winter Garden's "Evening … Garden Ave., Winter Garden Details: The Ocoee High School Echo Percussion … of Winter Garden’s “Evening at the Pops” concert. “It’s drumline …
Neighborhood
2 years ago
Class Notes 06.18.15
Orlando; Justin Eng , of Windermere; and Derek Lewis , of Winter Garden … students complete college John D. McCrickard , of Winter Garden, earned … received his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering; Eng earned …
Neighborhood
2 years ago
Welcome to your new hometown newspaper
Winter Garden Ricochet in 1905. For more than a century, our newspaper … Times & Observer will renew its focus on Winter Garden, Ocoee and Oakland … forward to bringing you many more in the years to come. — Michael Eng …
Opinion
2 years ago
OBSERVED: My, my! What have we done to the West Orange Times?
week, we will profile each of our communities — Winter Garden, Oakland … Two years ago, my wife, Design Editor Jess Eng, and I moved to Plant … covering the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World. Today, this publication …
Opinion
3 years ago
Local teacher named Florida's Music Educator of the Year
Elementary in Winter Garden. She credits two people — former music minister Ron … — at Westbrooke. Contact Michael Eng at [email protected] .
IMG_3309 …
Neighborhood
2 years ago