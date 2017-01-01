 Skip to main content

Milo brings independence to Central Florida seniors

the help of companions who visit your home. Winter Park … the Oviedo market,” said Chris Eng, vice president of marketing for … home,” Eng said. The care program implemented by Milo already is gaining …

News 5 months ago
Photos courtesy of Observer Media Group Inc. - The Winter Park/Maitland Observer is now owned by Observer Media Group Inc.

Observer Media Group acquires Winter Park/Maitland Observer

The Winter Park/Maitland Observer has changed hands, starting a new … Orlando-based owner of the Winter Park/Maitland Observer , announced Thursday the … Observer , the Winter Park/Maitland Observer is a natural fit — not just …

News 10 months ago

GALLERY: Winter Garden Pulse Shooting Candlelight Vigil

Winter Garden. By Michael Eng and Jennifer Nesslar WINTER GARDEN Hundreds … victims at a candlelight vigil Sunday, June 19, at Newton Park in Winter … Sunday, June 19, at Newton Park in Winter Garden. West Orange Times …

Neighborhood 1 year ago

West Oaks Mall owner threatens lawsuit after spoof story

location at the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee to Winter Garden Village. The story … Executive Editor Michael Eng that revealed all content on pages 1 to 3 was not … website that evening. Eng and Willis also offered to call any tenant or …

News 1 year ago
METROWEST-JAZZ-WILL-DONATO-JUMBO

MetroWest tunes up for 2015 Smooth JazzFest

Festival, Daytona Jazz Festival, Lake Mary Jazz Festival, Winter Park Art … through their drawings. … It’s quite fascinating.” Contact Michael Eng at …

Neighborhood 2 years ago
SUMMERPORT

Rick Singh: West Orange Real Estate is in Overdrive

PANELISTS “We look around and we see downtown Winter Garden, which is a great community … We think one of the reasons people love to visit the Winter Park … officials who are vested in seeing this area succeed.” Contact Michael Eng at …

Real Estate 2 years ago
Thompson challenges Demings, Webster for U.S. House seat

Builder proposes 284 new homes in Horizon West

and west of Winter Garden Vineland Road and north of Center Drive, is … May 11 at Sunset Park Elementary School, to protest the change. Chief … already crowded schools, including Sunset Park Elementary. “When do we say …

News 2 years ago
Get Down & Giddy Up

family moved to Winter Garden and her father took a post at First Baptist … Fenway Park. FAR ENOUGH THAT WE COULD SEE THE STARS After that trio … and friends at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. “That was the first …

Neighborhood 2 years ago
This Old House

a picnic table in the middle of Palmer Park — named after Luff’s … a winter retreat for their families, and for $10,000, Cal Palmer purchased … be here when it goes down,” she says. Contact Michael Eng at …

News 2 years ago

